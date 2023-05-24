Iran plans to move away from dollar in trade with Russia — report

TEHRAN, May 24. /TASS/. Iran plans to move away from the dollar in transactions with Russia, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday, citing Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

When Mokhber met with Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina in Tehran on Wednesday, he said that Iran is "determined to stop using the dollar in mutual transactions with Russia," according to the report.

Mokhber also said that Iran considers the issue "a priority" and the two sides have already held expert-level talks in this regard.

Mohammad Reza Farzin, the governor of Iran’s central bank, said earlier on Wednesday that his meeting with Nabiullina was productive.

"We reached a solid consensus on the development of currency relations and used this as the basis for preparing an operational roadmap," he tweeted.