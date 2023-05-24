Kremlin projects successful development of Eurasian integration despite sanctions

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov projects successful development of Eurasian integration despite difficulties related to sanctions.

"The Eurasian integration is a process that absolutely meets the interests of our countries, and the logic of global economic development says that the future belongs to such successful integration processes," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"Obviously there are issues, there are difficulties, which are particularly related to various sanctions mechanisms, illegal from the viewpoint of international law," Peskov noted, adding though that "nevertheless it is possible and necessary to discuss ways to cope with those difficulties <…> as the future of this integration is very good.".