Russia fairly cooperates with other countries, fully implements agreements — Putin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia always treats cooperation with all countries responsibly and faithfully and fully implements agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"It is no secret that our Western opponents attempt to force many our partners to scale down profitable cooperation with Russia using entreaties, various promises, blackmail, with losses inflicted to respective states and their people being of absolutely no concern to them," he said at a plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum.

"In this respect Russia always treats cooperation with all countries responsibly and faithfully, and we fully implement <…> the agreements within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union," the president stressed.

Inside the EAEU trade growth demonstrates solid rates, which is a notable indicator of the efficiency of joint work, Putin noted. In 2022, trade turnover rose by 14% to $83.3 bln, he added.