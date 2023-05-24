US with its policy in global economy "simply shoots in leg" — Putin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The US with its economic policy only ruins the country’s own development as it "shoots in the leg" itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Russia and its EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) partners are interested in fair, efficient, pragmatic international collaboration, he noted. "All that act, think and do in a different way ruin the global economy, in fact shoot themselves in the leg and in the leg of those who should still yield to their dictation," the president added.

Countries that follow this logic "only extend the descending trend of development that international experts, including experts from the US, directly write about," he said. "They (the US - TASS) with such their economic policy only extend the descending trend of their own development as I already said, simply shooting themselves in the leg," Putin stressed.