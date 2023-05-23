Russians spend about eight hours daily for audiovisual content — official

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russians are spending from seven to eight hours on viewing and listening to audiovisual materials every day, deputy minister for digital development Bella Cherkesova said on Tuesday.

"Based on what we see, I want to say that the time spent by every individual for the audiovisual content is seven to eight hours daily. This is actually a working day of an individual," she said at the plenary session of the 7th annual TeleMultiMedia Forum 2023.

The television and the Internet are the main sources of the audiovisual content, Cherkesova noted. "We have the two main blocks - the television and the Internet. When we are talking about the television, this is largely the professional content, and when about the Internet, the content is highly diverse. Nevertheless, the professional content segment is also growing on the Internet. The volume of Russian production has also increased strongly in general," the official added.

The user content audience on the Internet has not declined after the withdrawal from foreign platforms, Cherkesova said. "It has simply redirected itself and adapted to the situation in place. It also predominantly left to domestic platforms," she added.