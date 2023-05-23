Production of Chinese cars to be launched in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region — Governor

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. The authorities of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region plan to launch the production of cars of a Chinese brand in the region, with necessary negotiations already underway, Governor of the region Gleb Nikitin said on Tuesday.

"We place the stake particularly on many-fold development of technological cooperation, in particular, in the car manufacturing sector that is prior to us. Our cluster consists of more than 800 enterprises focusing on the production of cars and car components," he said at a Russian-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai.

"We plan to ensure localization of production of China-produced passenger cars and the negotiations between our and Chinese producers are already underway," the governor added.