Russian business mission to visit Saudi Arabia in late May

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Made in Russia + Innoprom, the first Russian multidiscipline business mission, will visit Saudi Arabia on May 29-30, 2023, the press service of the Innoprom Exhibition said on Tuesday.

"The multidiscipline business mission of Made in Russia + Innoprom will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 29-30. The main industrial exhibition of Russia - the flagship project of the Russian Ministry of Industry Trade - will for the first time go beyond borders of the Eurasian Economic Union. More than one hundred Russian companies will take part in the first business mission," the press service said.

In particular, Rostec, Transmashholding, Power Machines, Geropharm, and other companies will participate in the mission. Corporations will present their cutting-edge technologies to Saudi partners, the press service informed. Representatives of Russian small and medium enterprises will also be among participants.