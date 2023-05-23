Developing petrochemical technologies important for technological safety — PM Mishustin

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Petrochemistry is used across the entire spectrum of industries and its development is important for ensuring technological safety, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday at the Russian-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai.

"Today, it is impossible to live without petrochemistry, today it is used very actively in research and development across the entire spectrum of production of new materials, [it is important in terms of] food security, in light industry, in the production of lubricants, catalysts, and in mechanical engineering," Mishustin pointed out.

"Of course, today petrochemistry and related developments will serve to strengthen our technological and economic independence and security," he stressed.

Mishustin also noted that Sinopec has been actively working in Russia for a long time.