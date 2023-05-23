Deputy PM Novak estimates growth of Russian energy supplies to China in 2023 at 40%

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. The growth of Russian energy supplies to China has reached around 40% this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"Speaking about energy, it is one of the main areas of expanding cooperation with the People’s Republic of China. [There is] a wide range of cooperation issues, not only on supplies of energy resources that are growing fast, and that increased considerably in 2022, whereas the growth in 2023 has reached around 40%," he said at a meeting between Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Russian business circles in Shanghai.

Russia is also working on issues related to joint participation in supply of production equipment for the energy sector with Chinese partners now, Novak added.