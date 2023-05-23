Russia ready for joint projects with China in renewable energy — PM Mishustin

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue long-term supplies hydrocarbons to China and is also ready to implement joint projects in the field of renewable energy sources, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday at the Russian-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai.

"Our country is the leading supplier of oil to China. Exports of natural and liquefied gas, as well as coal, are steadily increasing. We are ready to collaborate on the implementation of other major projects, including those involving renewable energy. We will, of course, continue to deliver hydrocarbons on a long-term and mutually advantageous basis," he said.

According to Mishustin, the bilateral relationship in the energy industry is an absolute priority. He also addressed nuclear energy and the development of reactors constructed in Russia. "All relevant agreements must be clearly implemented," Mishustin emphasized.