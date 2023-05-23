Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth $24.95 mln with settlements on May 22

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold foreign currency in the amount of 2 bln rubles ($24.95 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on May 22, according to data published on the regulator's website on Tuesday.

The amount of currency sales on the domestic market also amounted to 2 bln rubles with settlements on May 19.

The Russian Ministry of Finance resumed foreign exchange sales operations on the domestic currency market on January 13 as part of the new fiscal rule mechanism.

Purchase and sale transactions of foreign currency will be carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "Chinese yuan-ruble" instrument.