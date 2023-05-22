West 'complicating' grain deal by taking 'unconstructive position' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The statement made by European Commission Spokesperson Peter Stano that Brussels does not intend to reconnect Russian banks to SWIFT shows the West’s lack of effort to make the grain deal work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"This is an indication that despite all the efforts of the UN and Mr. Guterres, he faces, so to speak, an unconstructive position from the westerners. This really complicates this process, makes the implementation of the Russian part of the Black Sea [Grain] Initiative more difficult," Peskov said, commenting on Stano’s remarks.

The European Union does not plan to reconnect Russian banks, including the Russian Agricultural Bank, to SWIFT because this is part of the sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, the Izvestiya newspaper said earlier, citing Stano's statement.

Interaction on the Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue, Peskov stressed. "Communication, as we said, is continuing and will continue because the deal was renewed for two months. This is a rather short period; it will end quite soon," he added.