US faces default or serious dollar devaluation — Russian businessman

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska believes that the United States is facing wither a default or a serious devaluation of the dollar, he wrote on Monday in his Telegram channel.

"If not a US Treasury default with a debt restructuring (currently $32 trillion with a current US federal budget deficit of $1.5 trillion), then a significant depreciation of the dollar," he wrote.

Furthermore, Deripaska added that, other from "Chinese yuan and Hong Kong dollars," "Russian state capitalists" have no other option for investing.