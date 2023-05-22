Polyus considers sanctions against it unjustified

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Gold mining company Polyus considers the sanctions imposed by the US, the UK, and Australia against the company and its subsidiaries unjustified, Polyus said in a statement on Monday.

"The Company considers all sanctions imposed on Polyus and its subsidiaries as unjustified. The Company will thoroughly examine the relevant authorities’ decisions and the prospect of opposing the sanctions by all legal means," the statement said.

According to the press release, "While the Company is now evaluating a potential impact of announced restrictive measures, Polyus will focus on maintaining its operations as normal, delivering on operational goals and proceeding with organic development of its asset portfolio. The Company also confirms an intention to meet all its social and environmental obligations."