Russia to boost production of large tonnage polymers by 34% by 2025 — Novak

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian government has greenlighted the updated roadmap for the petrochemical sector development, which envisions a 34% rise in the production of large tonnage polymers by 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a government meeting on Monday.

"The target numbers of the roadmap have been approved - an increase in the production of large tonnage polymers by 34% by 2025," he said.

Activities on development of transport and logistics infrastructure, equipment localization, an experiment on introduction of commercial oil and lubricant marking, the creation of extra mechanisms of encouraging the development of petrochemical clusters, including in the Arctic zone and the Far East, have been added to the program.

The development of petrochemistry is an important task for Russia, Novak noted. "That said, a considerable part of petrochemical products is supplied from other countries. A core task for the economy is to ensure import substitution of those supplies. It is necessary to develop the production of large, medium and low tonnage petrochemical products, to ensure technological sovereignty in this segment of industry," he pointed out.

"In three years only the production of large tonnage polymers rose by 25% to 7.4 mln tons, which enabled us to get rid of dependence on imports in the segment of large tonnage polymers," Deputy PM said.