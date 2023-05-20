Grain deal contains all obligations for its parties, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Black Sea Grain Initiative contains all the obligations that the parties need to implement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Saturday.

"The deal itself contains all the obligations that need to be implemented by everyone," he said on the sidelines of the 31st Assembly of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, commenting on a statement by the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey that the deal did not provide for the implementation of Russia’s demands.

"There is the necessary mechanism, called pacta sunt servanda, which means a principle of international law that provides for the implementation of all the signed agreements," Grushko added

The Turkish president announced on May 17 that the grain deal had been extended for 60 days. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, said that Moscow confirmed the deal’s extension for two months.