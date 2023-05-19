Russian deputy premier invites Cuban president to attend Eastern Economic Forum

HAVANA, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko invited Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September during their meeting in Havana on Friday.

"I avail myself of this opportunity to invite you to the Eastern Economic Forum in September," he said.

"Cuba is Russia’s loyal and trustworthy ally and partner in Latin America. Against the backdrop of the global turbulence and attempts of US and its allies to break the mechanism of international cooperation, our countries continue to come up with a solid stance based on the premise of fair and equitable partnership of all countries," Chernyshenko said.

"There can be no doubts that we are going through a unique period in our bilateral ties," he continued. "It presents a unique opportunity for us to develop our relations."

A Cuban delegation led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is expected to visit Russia in early June. The head of the Cuban government will participate in the meeting of prime ministers from member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Sochi on June 7-9, pay an official visit to Moscow and attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).