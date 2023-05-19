G7 to keep restricting exports of industrial equipment, technology to Russia — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. Group of Seven (G7) member countries will keep in place their restrictions on imports of industrial equipment and technology to Russia to prevent their use for military purposes, G7 leaders said in a joint statement on Friday.

"We will further restrict Russia’s access to our economies. Building on previous measures taken to prevent Russia from accessing inputs in support of sectors key to its military industrial base, we will broaden our actions to ensure that exports of all items critical to Russia’s aggression including those used by Russia on the battlefield are restricted across all our jurisdictions," the document says.

At the same time, G7 leaders said that agricultural, medical, and humanitarian products should be shielded from those restrictive measures. They also pledged to make every effort to avoid potential spillover impacts on third countries.

A separate statement on Ukraine was adopted during the second working session.

Japan holds the presidency of the G7 in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in the Japanese city of Hiroshima between May 19 and 21. In addition to representatives of the G7 itself, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, the Comoros, and South Korea have been invited to the summit.