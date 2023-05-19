G7 to keep reducing its dependence on Russia in nuclear energy sector — statement

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 20. /TASS/. Members of the Group of Seven (G7) will continue to reduce their dependence on Russia in the nuclear power generation sector against the backdrop of the crisis in Urkaine, the G7 leaders said in a joint statement on Friday.

"We will further reduce reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia, including working to assist countries seeking to diversify their supplies," the document says.

The countries also pledged to continue efforts to reduce Russia’s revenue from exports of metals.

A separate statement on Ukraine was adopted during the second working session.

Japan holds the presidency of the G7 in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in the Japanese city of Hiroshima between May 19 and 21. In addition to representatives of the G7 itself, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, the Comoros, and South Korea have been invited to the summit.