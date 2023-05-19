Over 20 new international brands to come to Russia this year

SOCHI, May 19. /TASS/. More than 20 new international brands may come to Russia from Dubai in 2023, head of the Union of Shopping Centers Bulat Shakirov told TASS on the sidelines of the Mallpic Sochi 2023 exhibition.

"Our colleagues from Dubai came to the exhibition. They are currently launching more than 20 Dubai-based international brands. Among them there are also those that do not want to abandon the Russian market," he said, adding that major Dubai funds hold many franchises.

Partners from Dubai are interested not only in Russia's capital, but also in cities with a population of more than one million. The new brands may appear in Russian shopping centers as early as this year, Shakirov noted, saying that they will encompass the clothing, footwear, accessories, and household goods categories.

Earlier, the Lebanese group of companies Daher became the owner of the Russian business Inditex (Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho), rebranding the well-known companies under new names in the country.