Japan to expand Russia sanctions, targeting about 180 more people, organizations — Kyodo

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 18. /TASS/. Tokyo plans to expand its sanctions on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine, the Kyodo news service reported on Friday, citing government sources.

New restrictions will target about 100 individuals and organizations that "help to evade the sanctions" on Russia and 80 military-related organizations, the report said.

Japan has previously said it will focus on restrictive measures against Russia and support for Ukraine during its presidency in the G7. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, the Japanese government has practically sided with the US policy on isolating Russia. The temporary chargй d'affaires of Russia in Japan, Gennady Ovechko, has described Japan's position on Ukraine as destructive and stated that it led to a decline in bilateral trade and investment.