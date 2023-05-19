US slaps more sanctions on over 200 individuals, entities — Blinken

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. More than 200 individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft have been hit by the new US sanctions or actions blocking property, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, "the Department of State is imposing sanctions on or identifying as blocked property over 200 entities, individuals, vessels, and aircraft."

"Today’s actions include designations of targets across Russia’s defense and related materiel, technology, and metals and mining sectors," Blinken’s statement said, adding that US restrictions "also include the designation of entities and individuals involved in expanding Russia’s future energy production and capacity.".