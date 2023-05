HAVANA, May 19. /TASS/. Russia will resume regular flights to Cuba starting July 1, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters.

"Cuba is Russia’s key partner in Central America and it is absolutely logical that economic relations should be expanded in all areas," he said.

"At the instruction of President regular aviation service with Cuba will be resumed starting July 1," Russian Deputy PM said, adding that "a respective instruction has been given to Aeroflot.".