Russian aviation agency permits Georgian Airways’ flights from Tbilisi to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has issued a permit to Georgian Airways to perform flights on route Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

"Relying on principles of mutuality and in order to develop the agreements reached by Russian and Georgian aviation authorities, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has issued respective permits to perform flights on route Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi to Georgian Airways," the statement reads.

The air carrier will be able to perform flights seven times per week, according to the report.

Earlier, the Georgian aviation authorities issued a permit to Russia’s Azimut airline to perform flights on route Moscow-Tbilisi-Moscow seven times per week. The first plane landed earlier on Friday in Tbilisi International Airport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed earlier a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens beginning on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights by Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country that had been in effect since 2019.