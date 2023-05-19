Russia’s Azimut performs first flight in four years from Moscow to Tbilisi

TASS, May 19. The first flight of Russia's Azimut airline to Tbilisi took off from Vnukovo airport on Friday, according to the company's online board. The flights to Georgia resumed for the first time after they were canceled in 2019.

According to the online board, the plane departed at 08:50 Moscow time and is expected to arrive in Tbilisi at 13:50.

The return flight from Tbilisi is currently scheduled for 14:55 local time and is expected to land at Vnukovo airport at 17:30 Moscow time.

As the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry previously reported, Azimut will perform flights from Moscow to Tbilisi on domestically produced aircraft once a week.

Flights to Georgia have been suspended since July 2019. The decision was made after anti-Russian demonstrations organized by the opposition in Tbilisi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed earlier a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens beginning on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights by Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country that had been in effect since 2019.