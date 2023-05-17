Russia’s inflation reaches 0.04% on May 11-15 — statistics

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia from May 11 to May 15, 2023, amounted to 0.04%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, zero inflation was reported in Russia on May 3 - 10.

Consumer prices in the country have risen by 0.09% since the beginning of May, and by 2.15% since the beginning of the year. Annual inflation in Russia was 2.22% as of May 15, 2023 (based on calculations using average daily data from this and previous years on similar dates).

According to Rosstat materials, average consumer prices for gasoline in Russia from May 11 to May 15, 2023, grew by 10 kopecks compared to the previous week and amounted to 51.12 rubles per liter.