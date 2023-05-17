Developing Northern Sea Route is Russia’s strategic priority — Putin

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The development of the Northern Sea Route is Russia’s strategic priority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with members of the government.

"The development of the Northern Sea Route is, of course, one of the obvious strategic priorities. I believe that in the current situation we should not cut corners here, we should not cut anything," Putin said.

He emphasized that the Northern Sea Route development project is "absolutely fundamental", as cargo turnover should reach 200 mln metric tons by 2030. "It's in high demand. However, in order to reach such volumes, we must carry out the shipbuilding plans that our colleagues have just discussed," Putin stressed.

At the same time, he believes that the current situation will allow Russia to implement all its ambitious infrastructure projects, similar to the launch of year-round ship traffic along the Northern Sea Route. "The current circumstances give us reason to believe that all our similar projects will be carried out," he said. "We have generally positive economic development forecasts for this year," Putin added.