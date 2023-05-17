Production by Russia’s manufacturing industry to gain 2% in 2023 — minister

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Production by Russia’s manufacturing industry may grow by 2% by the end of 2023, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

The loading of metal manufacturers is high now, reaching almost 100%, he said at a meeting with government members headed by President Vladimir Putin. "As far as electronics is concerned growth there has already surpassed 10%. <…> We expect growth in the manufacturing industry overall <…> at 2% this year," Manturov said.

According to figures provided by the national statistics service Rosstat, industrial production in Russia edged down by 0.6% in 2022 compared with 2021.