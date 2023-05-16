OPEC+ countries 2.5 mb/d behind output plan in April — IEA

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries cut oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in April, which left the bloc 2.5 mln barrels per day behind the output plan, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its ‘Oil Market Report’ on Tuesday.

Production by members of the alliance fell by 400,000 barrels per day compared with March to 37.6 mln barrels per day. Meanwhile the targeted output level by OPEC+ nations for April was 40.1 mln barrels per day. That brings the lag to around 2.5 mln barrels per day.

Russia’s production of oil (excluding gas condensate) remained at March level of 9.6 mln barrels per day, the agency said, adding that its output is below the plan by 880,000 barrels per day.

In October 2022, OPEC+ member states agreed on a reduction in output by 2 mln barrels per day starting November, as well as extended the transaction until the end of 2023. On April 2, a number of OPEC+ nations announced a voluntary output reduction from May to the end of 2023. The decisions were confirmed following the meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee held on April 3. The total volume of voluntary reduction, including Russia’s share, amounts to 1.66 mln barrels per day.

The next OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be held on June 4.