Russia’s exports of oil, petroleum products hit 8.3 mln barrels per day in April — IEA

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil and petroleum products reached the highest level since the beginning of the special military operation of 8.3 barrels per day in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its ‘Oil Market Report’ on Tuesday.

Crude oil shipments from Russia increased by 250,000 barrels per day in the reporting period, offsetting a decline in product exports of 200,000 barrels per day, the IEA said.

"Estimated oil export revenues increased by $1.7 bln to $15 bln on the back of higher crude oil exports and a narrower Urals discount," according to the report.

That said, the International Energy Agency believes that Russia did not deliver its announced supply cut by 500,000 barrels per day, with its crude output maintained at March level of 9.6 mln barrels per day. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in late April that Moscow had already reached the announced volumes of voluntary output reduction. He did not specify the level of production after its reduction though.