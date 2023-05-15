Russian output, deliveries of means of destruction rose more than sevenfold — deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s production and deliveries of means of destruction rose more than sevenfold so far this year, compared with a year earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview.

Manturov, who is also industry and trade minister, added that the Russian industry is fully meeting the demand of the country’s armed forces for weapons, vehicles and means of destruction.

"Production and deliveries of means of destruction <...> rose more than sevenfold compared with a year earlier," he said.

Special attention is being paid to supplies of tanks and light armored vehicles, the minister said.

"We generally have reached a level that allows well-paced supplies of these products. Here’s an example that gives you an idea of the scale and scope: The volume of deliveries in the first quarter of 2023 is comparable to the total supplies in all of 2022," the deputy prime minister said.

According to Manturov, interaction with the Russian Defense Ministry allows for adjustments to be made to the supplies and shipments of defense products, bearing in mind not only the government’s previously approved defense contracts, but also the evolving needs that arise in the course of the special military operation.