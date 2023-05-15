Oil export duty in Russia to rise by $1.8 starting June 1 to $16.2 per ton

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Export duty on Russia’s oil will go up by $1.8 to $16.2 per ton starting June 1, 2023, the Finance Ministry reported on Monday.

The oil export duty currently stands at $14.4 per ton.

The export duty per ton will also add half a dollar starting June 1 to $4.8 on light oil products and oils, and $16.2 on dark oil products. The export duty will amount to $4.8 per ton on commercial gasoline, and $8.9 per ton on naphtha (straight-run gasoline), according to the ministry’s calculations.

The duty on liquefied natural gas and clean fractions of liquefied petroleum gas will remain zero starting June 1, whereas the coke duty will amount to $1 per ton.

The average price of the Urals crude oil amounted to $55.97 per barrel, or $408.6 per ton, in the period from April 15 to May 14, 2023, according to the ministry. The price of North Sea Dated amounted to $79.87 in the period.