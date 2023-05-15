Georgia's foreign trade turnover rises by 21.9% in four months of 2023

TBILISI, May 15. /TASS/. Georgia's foreign trade turnover reached more than $6.4 bln in January-April of 2023, which is 21.9% higher than the same figure for 2022, according to data released by Georgia's National Statistics Service on Monday.

For the first four months of the year, exports of goods totaled about $1.9 bln, a 23.5% increase over the previous year. Imports totaled more than $4.5 bln from January through April, a 21.2% increase over the same period in 2022.

The agency also stated that the negative trade balance for the first three months of the year totaled more than $2.5 bln, accounting for 39.6% of total international trade turnover.