Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 40.4 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 40.4 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 40.4 mln cubic meters as of May 13. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Friday, May 12, the pumping equaled 40.7 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on May 13 might total 40.3 mln cubic meters. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.