MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 3.4 mln passengers in April 2023, up by 55.4% year-on-year, the airline reported on Friday.

"A total of 3.4 mln passengers were carried, which is a 55.4% increase compared with the same period in 2022. In the domestic segment 2.7 mln passengers were carried, up by 31.7% compared with 2022," the report said.

Passenger flow of the group rose by 20.3% in the reporting period year-on-year to 12.8 mln passengers.