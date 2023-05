MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service transferred 1.779 trillion rubles ($22.9 bln) to the federal budget in January-April 2023, which is 31% less than in the same period of the previous year, the service said in a statement on Friday.

"Customs bodies transferred 1.779 trillion rubles to the federal budget in January-April 2023," the statement reads.

The Federal Customs Service transferred 2.566 trillion rubles ($42.72 bln) to the federal budget from January to April 2022.