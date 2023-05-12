Russia’s Ural Airlines considering possibility to perform flights to Myanmar, Laos

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s air carrier Ural Airlines is considering the possibility of performing flights to Yangon (Myanmar) and further on to Vientiane (Laos) not earlier than in September-October 2023, a source in the aviation sector told TASS.

"Ural Airlines is considering the possibility of performing a flight from Vladivostok to Yangon and further on to Vientiane (Laos) with the fifth freedom of the air not earlier than in September-October 2023," the source said.

Commercial rights for performing civil flights are divided into nine degrees of ‘freedoms of the air’, in terms of expansion of air service possibilities for airlines. In particular, the first degree only provides an air carrier to cross the airspace of a foreign country without landing, while the ninth degree grants the right to carry passengers inside a foreign country. The fifth degree is a commercial flight performed by an airline of one foreign country to another with continued flight to its country.

Currently, 15 Russian airlines fly to 22 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Israel, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, the Maldives, Mongolia, the UAE, the Seychelles, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka. Moreover, 54 foreign air carriers perform direct passenger flights to Russian airports from 28 countries.