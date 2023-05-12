EU proposes formal halt of Russian oil supplies to Poland, Germany — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The European Union has proposed formalizing a halt of supplies of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany and Poland that refused to purchase it earlier at the national level, within the framework of the 11th package of sanctions, Bloomberg said on Friday citing documents seen by the agency.

Meanwhile, exemptions allowing flows through the southern branch of the oil pipeline, which supplies Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, will remain in place.

According to documents seen by Bloomberg, the EU proposes formalizing a halt of supplies of Russian oil through the northern section of the Druzhba pipeline to Germany and Poland. Earlier, they were allowed under a derogation of EU sanctions to continue receiving Russian oil, the agency said.

There is no discussion about banning Kazakh oil running through Druzhba after suspension of Russian oil deliveries, Bloomberg noted, adding that imports originating from other third countries, including if the oil transits via Russia, are allowed.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen pledged to slap more sanctions against Russia to combat sanctions circumvention during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on May 9.

According to a statement by the European Commission’s press office, the 11th package of anti-Russia sanctions was handed to EU member states for approval on May 5.