Kremlin says attempts to seize any overseas assets of Russia, Russians are unacceptable

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia will protect its interests whenever it can if Russian assets abroad are put to illegitimate use, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

He was responding to a statement by European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand, who said that the EU could use the income from the reinvestment of frozen assets of the Russian central bank to support Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman said any attempts to seize assets - be they private, government-owned or corporate - are "absolutely unacceptable."

"One needs to see what they will present as justification. And the fact that Russia will defend its interests whenever it can should not be doubted by anyone," Peskov said.

The European Commission spokesman said at a news conference in Brussels on Thursday EU countries are conferring about Russian government’s frozen assets. The spokesman said the assets cannot be confiscated under current legislation, but the EC has a "legal assessment" about the handling of the frozen assets. Earlier, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders mentioned the intention to put to use the income from the reinvestment of Russian central bank assets. He said the EU froze about 300 billion euros worth of the assets.