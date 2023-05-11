Russian stocks close in the green on Thursday

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Thursday as the MOEX Index gained 1.82% to 2,595.12 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.15% to 1,064.56 points.

The dollar exchange rate rose by 1.11% by the end of the day to 76.9 rubles, the euro grew by 0.66% to 84.09 rubles, while the yuan went up by 0.79% to 11.043 rubles.

BCS Investment World projects the MOEX Index at 2,520-2,620 points for May 12, while the dollar exchange rate - at 75.7-77.7 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to hover in the range of 2,500-2,600 points on Friday. The dollar/ruble pair is projected to move within the 75.6-77.5 rubles range, the euro/ruble pair - in the 82-84 rubles range, while the yuan-ruble pair - in the 10.8-11.2 rubles range, the company suggests.