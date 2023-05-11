UN highlights importance of Russian exports for global food security

UNITED NATIONS, May 11. /TASS/. United Nations Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths highlighted the importance of Russian exports for global food security, the UN secretary general’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Speaking at the meeting, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, congratulated the parties on facilitating the safe export of over 30 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs from Ukraine since the beginning of the Initiative. He reiterated the importance of the Initiative for global food security and also recognized the important contribution of food and fertilizer exports from the Russian Federation in this regard," the statement reads.