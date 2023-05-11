Russia’s crude output down 0.3 mln barrels per day in March, says OPEC

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s crude oil production totaled 9.7 mln barrels per day in March 2023, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported on Thursday. Earlier the organization said that Russia’s output in February amounted to 10 mln barrels per day, which means a reduction by 300,000 barrels per day in March.

Russia’s production of liquid hydrocarbons fell by 282,000 barrels per day in March to 11.1 mln barrels per day compared to 11.38 mln barrels per day in February.

OPEC maintained again its outlook on Russia’s production of liquid hydrocarbons for 2023 suggesting a decrease by 0.75 mln barrels per day compared with 2022 to 10.28 mln barrels per day. It noted that the outlook took into consideration Russia’s oil output reduction by 500,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.