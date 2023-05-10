Putin instructs Cabinet to work out agreement to increase grain exports to China

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to work out an agreement that would increase grain production in the Urals, the Far East and Siberia, as well as increase its export to China.

The corresponding clause is contained in the list of instructions published on Wednesday on the Kremlin website.

"To consider concluding an intergovernmental agreement between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the project "New land grain corridor Russia - China" to increase grain production in the Far Eastern, Ural and Siberian federal districts, as well as the volume of its export to the market of the People's Republic of China", the document says.