Russia's international reserves rise by 0.32% in April to $595.787 bln

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves as of May 1, 2023, amounted to $595.787 bln, which is 0.32% (or $1.908 bln) higher than at the beginning of April, the Bank or Russia said.

At the same time, foreign exchange reserves increased by 0.07% in April to $447.187 bln. The price of monetary gold increased by 1.08% and amounted to $148.599 bln.

At the end of March, the Bank of Russia resumed the publication of an expanded set of indicators on Russia’s international reserves, which had not been published for about a year.

As of May 1, 2022, Russia’s international reserves amounted to $593.052 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund, and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.