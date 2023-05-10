MOEX index falls below 2,500 points, first time since April 7

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell below 2,500 points on Wednesday for the first time since April 7. At the opening of the trading session, the MOEX index reached 2,483.79 points (-1.73%), while the RTS dollar index fell by 1.33% to 1,005.74 points.

As of 10:06 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.92% to 2,504.26 points and the RTS index amounted to 1,014.44 points (-0.48%).

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.44% to 2,516.49 points and the RTS index reached 1,021.53 points (+0.22%).

The dollar fell by 0.73% to 77.62 rubles, the euro - by 1.22% to 85.2 rubles, and the yuan lost 0.5% and reached 11.18 rubles.