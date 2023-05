MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday, May 8, with the downward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.42% to 2,527.59 points. The RTS Index fell by 1.39% to 1,019.29 points.

The dollar gained 1.04% to 78.18 rubles. The euro surged by 0.93% to 86.25 rubles. The yuan edged up by 0.68% to 11.242 rubles.