First Russian-Chinese forum to be held in Kazan in autumn

KAZAN, May 5. /TASS/. The first Russian-Chinese forum dubbed ‘Rostki’ will be held in Kazan on September 7-8, 2023, with at least 1,000 participants attending it in the first year of its work, the press service of Tatarstan’s investment development agency reported on Friday.

"It is planned to put the dialogue between Chinese and Russian parties, an exhibition, as well as themed sessions on IT, engineering, petrochemistry, transport, tourism, culture, healthcare, sports, education and investment, on the program of the Russian-Chinese forum. Organizers expect at least 1,000 people to participate in it already in its first year," the agency said in a statement.

Head of Tatarstan’s investment development agency Taliya Minullina noted that China’s consul-general in Kazan and numerous Russian-Chinese public integrations welcomed the initiative to hold such a forum.