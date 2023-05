MINSK, May 5. /TASS/. Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Belarus decreased in April by $130.4 bln (or by 1.6%) and as of May 1 reached $7.97 bln, according to preliminary data from the National Bank.

The regulator has not given information on the structure of reserves and the variables that caused their change during the month since August 2022.

The National Bank set the goal of maintaining gold reserves of at least $6 bln by the end of 2023.