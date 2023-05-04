Agreements worth $1.9 bln signed at Caucasian Investment Exhibition — Roscongress

MINERALNYE VODY, May 4. /TASS/. About 3,000 people took part in the first Caucasian Investment Exhibition, about 50 agreements worth more than 150 billion rubles ($1.9 bln) were signed at the event, the press service of Roscongress told reporters on Thursday.

"The event was attended by about 3,000 people, including leaders and representatives of authorities, industry companies, businessmen, experts, leading media from the CIS countries and the Caspian Five. <...> Over 50 agreements worth more than 150 billion rubles were signed at CIE-2023," the press service said.

The exhibition was attended by guests from 14 foreign countries: Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Israel, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, the Republic of Abkhazia, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of South Ossetia, Serbia, Slovenia, the USA, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. The business agenda included over 30 events.

In particular, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting with members of the Government Commission on Social and Economic Development of the North Caucasus Federal District.

The key event was the plenary session "Economic Potential of the North Caucasus Federal District. The Role of Investments in the Development of the Macroregion." It was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tkachev Agrocomplex Firm Alexander Tkachev, Chairman of Promsvyazbank Petr Fradkov, General Director of JSC DOM.RF Vitaly Mutko, founder and largest shareholder of Sistema Holding Vladimir Yevtushenkov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Damate Group of Companies Naum Babaev.

"The Caucasian investment exhibition was held for the first time and immediately attracted a significant number of participants. We witnessed a lively dialogue between the state, business and public institutions, several dozen business events took place: round tables, discussions, meetings. Agreements were signed, new ties were established. I believe that the goal set by the organizers has been achieved, and the event itself will certainly give an additional impetus to the development of the North Caucasus Federal District," Alexander Novak said as quoted by the Roscongress press service.

"The current situation serves the interests of the North Caucasus, because, firstly, this is now the main logistical crossroads: this is the Azov-Black Sea region, this is the North-South corridor. Secondly, if earlier domestic investors invested heavily in foreign countries, now everyone understands that they need to invest in the country, including the North Caucasus with a giant market and opportunities. For the Caucasus, now is a real time of opportunity, and judging by the interest that we see at the Caucasus exhibition from investors, I think together we will do our best not to miss this time," Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said as quoted by the Roscongress press service.

About the exhibition

The Caucasus Investment Exhibition was held from May 3 to 4 at MinvodyExpo in the city of Mineralnye Vody. The exhibition is aimed at developing the regions that make up the North Caucasus Federal District. The event brings together key investors, initiators of investment projects, development institutions and banks in the North Caucasus, with experts, entrepreneurs and manufacturers presenting new economic vectors and business ideas, as well as current development trends and strategies. The event is supported by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and organized by the Roscongress Foundation, while Northern Caucasus Resorts is its strategic partner. TASS is the event’s information partner.