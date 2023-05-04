Russia’s annual inflation slows to 2.42% on April 25 - May 2

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia on April 25 - May 2, 2023, slowed down to 2.42% from 2.55% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development reported on Thursday.

"Prices rose by 0.19% from April 25 to May 2, 2023. Annual inflation continued to decline to 2.42%," the statement said.

Price growth in the food goods sector slowed down to 0.06%, as prices for fruits and vegetables declined and prices for other food products also slowed down their growth. Price growth in the non-food sector accelerated to 0.39% due to an increase in the price of Russian-made passenger cars, a seasonal increase in building material prices, and a resumption of price growth in electrical and household appliances. In the services sector, prices rose by 0.16% with the resumption of price growth for tourism services offset by an increase in the cost of plane tickets and services of health resorts.

According to the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, inflation in Russia in 2023 is expected to reach 5.3%.